Letter: Trump is best of two bad presidential candidates

Ideally and historically, most American voters do not vote based on a candidate’s gender or race. Not only because it is part of the law of the land, but also because a candidate should get our vote because they are the most qualified for the office for which they are seeking. Voting for someone because it will be a historical event or set a precedent is not wise either — merit and experience should drive our vote.

Of the two candidates currently running for president, only one has presidential and executive experience. Loathe him or like him, Donald Trump is the most experienced and qualified candidate. Our goal as an electorate should be choosing a candidate who can build a strong, unified United States. Neither candidate can deliver on that goal, so accordingly we must vote for the best qualified candidate. For better or worse that choice is Trump.

James Roller

Mililani

