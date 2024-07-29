Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii shark encounters

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources lists four “shark incidents” so far this year, all in Oahu waters.

>> March 2, Kualoa Beach. A person swimming in turbid water about 5 to 10 feet from shore suffered lacerations when bitten on the left foot by a 3-foot shark of unknown species.

>> March 4, Old Man’s surf spot off Waikiki. An 8- to 10-foot tiger shark bit the tail of a surfer’s board in turbid water about 350 yards from shore.

>> June 7, Haleiwa. In what is considered a provoked incident, a person who was “swimming with sharks” about 3 miles from shore suffered lacerations to their right thigh, forearm and hand when bitten by a shark of unknown size and species.

>> June 23, Malaekahana. City ocean safety lifeguard and professional surfer Tamayo Perry, 49, was fatally mauled by a shark of unknown size and species while surfing in turbid waters.