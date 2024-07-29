Monday, July 29, 2024
By Star-Advertiser staff
Hawaii shark encounters
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources lists four “shark incidents” so far this year, all in Oahu waters.
>> March 2, Kualoa Beach. A person swimming in turbid water about 5 to 10 feet from shore suffered lacerations when bitten on the left foot by a 3-foot shark of unknown species.
>> March 4, Old Man’s surf spot off Waikiki. An 8- to 10-foot tiger shark bit the tail of a surfer’s board in turbid water about
350 yards from shore.
>> June 7, Haleiwa. In what is considered a provoked incident, a person who was “swimming with sharks” about 3 miles from shore suffered lacerations to their right thigh, forearm and hand when bitten by a shark of unknown size and species.
>> June 23, Malaekahana. City ocean safety lifeguard and professional surfer Tamayo Perry, 49, was fatally mauled by a shark of unknown size and species while surfing in turbid waters.