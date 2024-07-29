Military forces practice coastal combat at Bellows during RIMPAC
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A Philippine marine hopped over a wall Saturday morning at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows during RIMPAC as part of a simulated battle in which an international force fought to retake a town from enemy forces.
Peruvian marines secured a landing zone after getting dropped by helicopter at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows on Saturday morning during RIMPAC.
Tongan and U.S. marines regrouped at a landing zone before a simulated battle to retake a town from enemy forces.