Japan edges out China in gymnastics men’s team final to win gold

By Karen Braun, Rory Carroll, Chang-Ran Kim, and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber / Reuters

REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY Daiki Hashimoto of Japan reacts after his performance on the horizontal bar today at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Daiki Hashimoto of Japan reacts after his performance on the horizontal bar today at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE Daiki Hashimoto of Japan celebrates after his performance on the horizontal bar with teammates today at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Daiki Hashimoto of Japan celebrates after his performance on the horizontal bar with teammates today at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

PARIS >> Daiki Hashimoto turned heartache into unimaginable joy as he overcame a fall from the pommel horse to power Japan to the gold medal, edging China in a pulsating gymnastics men’s team final at the Paris Olympics today.

While Hashimoto led Japan to their eighth men’s team title at the Games, the United States was celebrating their first Olympic team medal since 2008 as they grabbed bronze.

Just when it looked like China had the title in the bag as they led Japan by more than three points with only three more performances left on their final apparatus, the high bar, Su Weide fell twice during his routine, turning the title race into a nail-biter.

When the chalk settled, Japan emerged victorious with a total of 259.594 points, less than a point ahead of China.

The U.S. men put on a superb performance and locked up the bronze after nailing most of their landings in the competition.

