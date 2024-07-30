Waianae hit-and-run leaves moped rider, 53, in critical condition

Police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that left a moped rider in critical condition in Waianae on Farrington Highway Monday evening.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, an unidentified motorist was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway at about 5:20 p.m. when they abruptly switched lanes in front of a moped.

The sudden maneuver forced the moped rider, a 53-year-old man, to swerve into the right shoulder, where he struck a raised concrete curb, police said. The impact ejected the rider onto the roadway, causing severe injuries.

The motorist, possibly driving a white minivan, continued westbound without stopping to render aid or provide information.

Emergency Medical Services transported the moped rider, who was not wearing a helmet, to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

It is currently unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413. The investigation is ongoing.