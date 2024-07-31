Al Jazeera journalist and cameraman killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel >> An Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip killed an Al Jazeera journalist and cameraman today, the television station said.

Journalist Ismail al-Ghoul and cameraman Rami al-Rifi were killed when their car was hit in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, Al Jazeera said in a statement.

“This latest attack on Al Jazeera journalists is part of a systematic targeting campaign against the network’s journalists and their families since October 2023,” the broadcaster said.

Hamas condemned the attack in a statement on Telegram as a “heinous crime, added to the series of crimes committed by the enemy against Palestinian journalists to terrorize and silence them.”

Israel’s army initially did not comment on the reports.

In May, Israel shut down Al Jazeera’s operations in the country, following the passing of a media law — widely referred to as the “Al Jazeera law” — that gives the government powers to ban foreign broadcasters if they are deemed a risk to state security.

Al Jazeera’s offices in Israel were closed, broadcasting equipment confiscated, the station removed from cable and satellite television channels and its website blocked.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera has categorically denied accusations from Israel of biased reporting on the conflict in the Gaza Strip.