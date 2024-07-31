Bicyclist seriously injured when car topples utility pole in Makiki

A bicyclist this morning suffered serious injuries after being struck by a utility pole knocked down by a car in Makiki.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at Keeaumoku and South Beretania streets at about 8:09 a.m. today.

Upon arrival, they found that a driver had struck a metal, utility pole with his sedan, which in turn struck the bicyclist.

The utility pole appeared to have been knocked down onto the sidewalk portion of the intersection, with part of it still under the front wheels of the sedan.

Paramedics treated the male bicyclist, whose age is unknown, and took him to a hospital in serious condition, with facial injuries.

They also assessed the male driver, estimated to be 78 years old, at the scene, with minor injuries. The driver declined transport to the hospital.