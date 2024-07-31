Off the news: Observation tower demolished at Kilauea

A Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park spokesperson called it “the end of an era,” and that it is: The 76-year-old Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) Tower has been removed from the edge of the Kilauea volcanic caldera.

The tower is the last structure on Uekahuna bluff above the caldera to be removed, but not the oldest. It follows the dismantling earlier this year of the Jaggar Museum, which was built in 1927 and expanded in the 1980s, but damaged significantly in the Kilauea eruption of 2018. Two other HVO buildings were also taken down.

The wahi pana, or storied place, of Uekahuna will eventually reopen for Hawaiian cultural practices and visitors with an expanded viewing platform — and unobstructed view of the volcanic crater.