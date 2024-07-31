Hong Kong taunts Italy with pineapple pizza after Olympics fencing win

Losing an Olympic fencing title bout to the champion from Hong Kong was difficult enough for the Italian. Then came the pizza slander.

Cheung Ka Long’s triumph over Filippo Macchi of Italy in the gold medal bout in men’s foil Monday has led to a sour fallout that has spilled off the fencing strip: Pizza Hut’s Hong Kong and Macao branch has offered free pineapple toppings on its pies as fans on social media praised the combination widely shunned by the losing side.

“All Hong Kong people are very happy and excited today!” the branch said in a Facebook post Tuesday announcing the offer, adding it was also celebrating a bronze medal the Chinese territory had won Monday, in the women’s 200-meter freestyle.

For Hong Kong, which has already doubled its total historical gold medal count, to four, this week, the Paris Olympics have been an occasion for major celebration. After winning one in 1996 and another in 2021, it has won two golds this year, both in fencing. Vivian Kong clinched a title in the women’s épée individual competition.

People in Italy, which has the most Olympic fencing medals of any nation, were disgruntled after referees ruled in favor of Hong Kong in what was a tightly fought men’s foil match. Controversy surrounded the final point, awarded after referees replayed footage on three separate occasions while both players were convinced they had won.

Cheung eventually came out on top, with a 15-14 victory. He became the first athlete from Hong Kong to win two Olympic gold medals, and the third man to defend his title in the event.

“It’s insane for me because I try hard every day to fight, to come to Paris, to France, to qualify for the Olympics,” he said after his win. “Now, another dream has come true.”

The Italian Fencing Federation said in a statement Monday that it would file a formal complaint over what it called “unacceptable refereeing.”

“Filippo Macchi is the real winner,” Paolo Azzi, the federation’s president, wrote on social media. “He was denied the gold he deserved.”

In response, Hong Kong fans launched a full-scale assault on Italian cuisine. “I like pineapple pizza and pasta with soy sauce,” one user wrote on Cheung’s Instagram page. The comment was followed by others celebrating the scandalous faux pas in Italian cooking.

Macchi, who was competing in his first Olympics, said on social media that he did not want to blame the referees.

“A long time ago, a person dear to me, as well as a great champion, told me: ‘You always celebrate a medal!’” he wrote. “And indeed this medal deserves joy and happiness.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2024 The New York Times Company