Using a movie moniker, Warriors cornerbacks ready to take on all odds

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As members of the “Three Hunnet,” the University of Hawaii cornerbacks are hopeful for an epic football season.

“It’s just like the movie,” senior JoJo Forest said. “It’s only about (nine) of us, but we’ll take on the world.”

The unit’s self-styled nickname is a reference to the Battle of Thermopylae, where King Leonidas led 300 Spartans to victory over a Persian army of more than 300,000. Gerard Butler played King Leonidas in the “300” movie.

It was cornerback Cam Stone, who transferred from Wyoming last year, who coined the moniker.

“When Cam Stone said it, it just clicked, and we ran with it,” senior Devyn King said. “It was one of my favorite movies growing up. Being a corner, against all odds, you bet on yourself. It goes with the movie.”

The group’s depth has been tested this training camp. Virdel Edwards II, who has started opposite Stone, is recovering from an injury and will report to camp on Monday. Forest, King, Caleb Brown, Jaheim Wilson-Jones, Deliyon Freeman, Fabian Ross and Brandon Shah are part of the cornerback rotation during 7-on-7 and team sessions. During Tuesday’s 11-on-11 drill, Wilson-Jones and Freeman made acrobatic interceptions.

“We compete every day,” Forest said. “It’s a little glimpse of the room. We have a full room of guys competing for one spot. It raises our work ethic and drive.”

Stone and Edwards are considered two of the Rainbow Warriors’ top draft prospects. Brown has length and speed (prorated 21.9 mph in 10-yard dash). Freeman is a freshman, Shah is a sophomore. Ross is a transfer from USC.

“It’s a really solid group, and I think they’re going to do some things,” said defensive analyst PJ Minaya, who coaches the cornerbacks.

This summer the NCAA approved a measure allowing any member of a football staff to provide “technical and tactical instruction to student-athletes during practices and competition.” Translation: Similar to other analysts, Minaya is permitted to coach.

According to head coach Timmy Chang, new defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman has made Minaya the primary coach for the cornerbacks. “They’re a special group, and PJ gets to coach them,” Chang said. “That’s pretty special.”

As a Pac-Five senior in 2009, Minaya was named to the All-State second team as a quarterback. That year, he tied the state’s single-game record with eight touchdown passes. He coached at Pacific and Kamehameha before joining the Rainbow Warriors as a graduate assistant in 2020.

“PJ loves this university,” Chang said. “He named his son Brennan after Colt Brennan, the greatest quarterback in Hawaii history. He grew up watching this team. For him to coach here is a dream for him.”

Minaya said: “It’s been great. I’ve learned a lot from Coach Thurman. I’ve taken what he’s taught me and transferred it to those guys.”

The corners also said they have benefited from working with performance-training consultant Kenny Patton during the offseason. Patton taught the corners football-precise running forms — balance, “striking” the ground with each step, arm movement.

“A lot of bits and pieces that are important,” Brown said. “It’s kind of similar to all the small details in football.”