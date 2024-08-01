Amazon vans are ready to roll from new distribution station
Amazon has already hired 500 employees to staff the facility plus 400 contracted drivers. Above is the conveyor system.
John Tagawa, Amazon vice president of operations for North America, who is originally from Aiea, spoke at the event.
Stephanie Kalili, Amazon distribution station manager, acknowledged staff and family Wednesday during opening ceremonies. Kalili is originally from Nanakuli.
A grand opening celebration was held Wednesday for the new Amazon Distribution Station at 2101 Auiki St. The $200 million, 600,000-square-foot facility is expected to distribute about 300,000 to 400,000 packages a week to Amazon customers.