Lahainaluna graduates awarded financial support to further studies
Keith Amemiya, right, met with Lahainaluna graduates and some of their family members Wednesday at the school’s library. Seated from left are Marifel Lagazo, Jasmine Lagazo, Keith Baniqued and Johnny Baniqued.
Sophia Abut was among the graduates attending out-of-state colleges honored in a short ceremony at the school’s library Wednesday.
Emily Hegrenes received a lei and a hug from Keanu Hee.
Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii President Keith Amemiya, left, Wednesday joined in front of the Lahainaluna High School sign with graduates who received grants from the organization.