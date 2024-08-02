Letter: Euphemisms not helpful when reporting on lies

Words can still be so powerful even if they are misleading.

Recently, the news media has been regularly using the words “misinformation” and “disinformation” in place of “false” and “wrong,” or even “incorrect” and “deceitful.” It seems that if we called a spade a spade more often, the impact would be far greater in assessing a certain politician’s frequency of lies to the American people.

One wonders why the outright lies are being whitewashed so often by white supremacists or toned down to reduce the inflammation of the dissertations by one particular criminal running for president. Maybe the media should just call it what it truly is, or what they mostly are: damnable lies.

Mele Welte

Hawaii Kai

