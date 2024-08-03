Letter: Airlines should do more to keep passengers safe

In the aftermath of the Singapore Airlines flight that killed one person and injured another 71 passengers and attendants, I question why the airlines are not taking steps to ensure that the service carts cannot fly around the cabin during severe turbulence.

Those carts are the heaviest and most dangerous unsecured objects that could fly around all the passengers and attendants.

Since the carts only need to go straight down the aisles, there could easily be a track in the floor that secures the wheels as the cart is moved.Such a simple remedy would be a low-cost precaution. Why aren’t the airlines doing it?

Clyde B. Morita

Kaneohe

