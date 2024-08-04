Honolulu Star-Advertiser

HFD responds to at Kalihi parking garage

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A storage room fire brought six Honolulu Fire Department units, staffed with 22 personnel, to a parking garage near 421 Alakawa St. in Kalihi Saturday night.

HFD received a 911 call about a fire on the ground level of the two-story garage at 7:30 p.m., with the first unit arriving five minutes later to find smoke coming from behind a storage room door, according to a news release. The small fire was brought under control at 7:43 p.m. and extinguished three minutes later.

The fire’s cause and a damage estimate are under investigation.

