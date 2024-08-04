Fisherman retrieves body from ocean near Maalaea

A man whose body was found Saturday in the ocean off the coastline between the Pali lookout and the Honoapiilani Highway tunnel was identified by the Maui Police Department today as Harold Mamuad, 23, of Kihei.

Police responded to the Maalaea Boat Ramp at approximately 11:15 a.m. Saturday after a 62-year-old Pukalani man reported he was trolling in his boat near the shoreline when he observed a fishing pole bobbing in the water and an unresponsive male nearby.

The fisherman told police he retrieved the male and transported him to Maalaea Harbor for medical assistance. Life-saving efforts by Maui Fire Department and ambulance personnel proved unsuccessful, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play; an autopsy has been scheduled.