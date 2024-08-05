L&L Drive Inn in Captain Cook shut down for health violations
The Hawaii Department of Health has closed down the L&L Drive Inn in Captain Cook, Hawaii, with a red placard due to multiple violations.
According to DOH, the red placard was issued Friday due to an active roach infestation, along with a non-operational hand-washing sink and suspected sewage backup within the facility.
The establishment at 81-6224 Mamalahoa Highway in Captain Cook is owned by Tai Zhun Chen, according to the department.
DOH conducted an inspection in response to a public complaint, and the inspector noted the following:
>> Live roaches throughout the kitchen on food and food contact surfaces;
>> Hand-washing sink non-operational; no running water;
>> Liquid rising from floor tiles in the dry storage area that had a color and odor consistent with wastewater.
>> Walls, ceiling and fixtures in back cook area saturated with grease;
>> Premises are not maintained free of insects;
>> Outer openings of establishment are not protected against entry of insects.
>> Walls and roofs of the food establishment not effectively protecting against the entry of insects.
>> Physical facilities not maintained and cleaned.
DOH is requiring the restaurant to take the following corrective actions:
>> Discard all contaminated food products;
>> Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;
>> Contract a professional pest control operator to treat the establishment;
>> Repair hand-washing sink;
>> Seal all cracks, crevices and holes to prevent vector entry into the facility;
>> Identify and address the source of the suspected wastewater infiltration;
>> Conduct a deep cleaning and disinfection of the facility.
A follow-up inspection is scheduled on Tuesday.