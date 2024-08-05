L&L Drive Inn in Captain Cook shut down for health violations

The Hawaii Department of Health has closed down the L&L Drive Inn in Captain Cook, Hawaii, with a red placard due to multiple violations.

According to DOH, the red placard was issued Friday due to an active roach infestation, along with a non-operational hand-washing sink and suspected sewage backup within the facility.

The establishment at 81-6224 Mamalahoa Highway in Captain Cook is owned by Tai Zhun Chen, according to the department.

DOH conducted an inspection in response to a public complaint, and the inspector noted the following:

>> Live roaches throughout the kitchen on food and food contact surfaces;

>> Hand-washing sink non-operational; no running water;

>> Liquid rising from floor tiles in the dry storage area that had a color and odor consistent with wastewater.

>> Walls, ceiling and fixtures in back cook area saturated with grease;

>> Premises are not maintained free of insects;

>> Outer openings of establishment are not protected against entry of insects.

>> Walls and roofs of the food establishment not effectively protecting against the entry of insects.

>> Physical facilities not maintained and cleaned.

DOH is requiring the restaurant to take the following corrective actions:

>> Discard all contaminated food products;

>> Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

>> Contract a professional pest control operator to treat the establishment;

>> Repair hand-washing sink;

>> Seal all cracks, crevices and holes to prevent vector entry into the facility;

>> Identify and address the source of the suspected wastewater infiltration;

>> Conduct a deep cleaning and disinfection of the facility.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled on Tuesday.