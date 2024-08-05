Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, August 5, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

L&L Drive Inn in Captain Cook shut down for health violations

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:29 p.m.

BusinessHealth

The Hawaii Department of Health has closed down the L&L Drive Inn in Captain Cook, Hawaii, with a red placard due to multiple violations.

According to DOH, the red placard was issued Friday due to an active roach infestation, along with a non-operational hand-washing sink and suspected sewage backup within the facility.

The establishment at 81-6224 Mamalahoa Highway in Captain Cook is owned by Tai Zhun Chen, according to the department.

DOH conducted an inspection in response to a public complaint, and the inspector noted the following:

>> Live roaches throughout the kitchen on food and food contact surfaces;

>> Hand-washing sink non-operational; no running water;

>> Liquid rising from floor tiles in the dry storage area that had a color and odor consistent with wastewater.

>> Walls, ceiling and fixtures in back cook area saturated with grease;

>> Premises are not maintained free of insects;

>> Outer openings of establishment are not protected against entry of insects.

>> Walls and roofs of the food establishment not effectively protecting against the entry of insects.

>> Physical facilities not maintained and cleaned.

DOH is requiring the restaurant to take the following corrective actions:

>> Discard all contaminated food products;

>> Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

>> Contract a professional pest control operator to treat the establishment;

>> Repair hand-washing sink;

>> Seal all cracks, crevices and holes to prevent vector entry into the facility;

>> Identify and address the source of the suspected wastewater infiltration;

>> Conduct a deep cleaning and disinfection of the facility.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled on Tuesday.

If you would like to comment on this article, please verify your email address using the button below. Verify email

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide