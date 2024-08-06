Letter: Trump platform is about division, not stability

In a June 30 letter, the author tells us that we should “wake up” and look to Donald Trump “to restore U.S. stability” (“Looking to Trump to restore U.S. stability,” Star-Advertiser). This seems more than a bit odd since Trump’s stock-in-trade since his entry into politics has been to scapegoat different groups of Americans and turn us against each other.

As a political candidate and then president, he blamed immigrants for overwhelming the country and stealing job opportunities. Then, the right-wing MAGA judges he appointed to the Supreme Court caused huge divisions by destroying women’s right to abortion. And remember how Trump, while bumbling the federal response to COVID, labeled it the “Chinese virus.”

In 2020, Trump urged his armed followers to assault the Capitol and overturn the voters’ verdict. During the current election, he has insisted that virtually all of our democratic institutions are corrupt and pledged to massively deport immigrants without papers.

Noel Kent

Manoa

