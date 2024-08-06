A summery salad

Summer in a bowl: salty and sweet, with a hint of acidity. Make it with the best tomatoes you can find, a cold watermelon, less dressing than you would think and, if you can find it, Bulgarian feta.

Ingredients:

• 4 to 6 large tomatoes, ideally heirloom varieties, cut into 1 1/4-inch cubes

• 1 small seedless watermelon, cut into 1 1/4-inch cubes

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 1 cup feta cheese, torn into large crumbles

Directions:

Combine the cubed tomatoes and watermelon in a large, nonreactive bowl and toss gently to combine. Add salt and let stand 5 to 10 minutes while you prepare the dressing.

Whisk together the oil and vinegar and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Add the cheese to the tomatoes and watermelon, then the dressing, and toss gently to combine.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 6-8.

