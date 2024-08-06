An 808 staple

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

National Spam Musubi Day is tomorrow, Aug. 8. Oahu has many options, though, in terms of musubi.

Whether you prefer traditional onigiri or more loaded options, there’s something for everyone.

Alii Fish Market

Moiliili’s Alii Fish Market (2320 S. King St. Ste. H) is known for its gourmet poke bowls — such as Da Alii and Kalua Box — along with build-your-own poke bowl options. Poke and smoked meat are also available a la carte.

Don’t miss out on sides like Spam, unagi and Alii Fish Market’s fish patty musubi. Poke yaki onigiri is also a popular — and spicy — option.

Call 808-892-1299 or visit aliifishmarket.com.

Got’z Grindz

Kaneohe-based Got’z Grindz (45-726 Kamehameha Hwy.) has been serving up a variety of musubi since 2019. The biz offers classic combos, as well as special musubi named after each member of the family-owned business.

Bestsellers include tuna takuan furikake, spicy tuna tobiko, salmon konbu, spicy karaage, deluxe shiso Spam, unagi avocado Spam, bacon avocado Spam and shrimp tempura Spam. If you want a little bit of everything, go for the musubi samplers, which include six half-musubi.

Call 808-234-0818.

Kamukura Ramen

Located in Ala Moana Center, Kamukura Ramen (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) offers Mahalo Boxes that are perfect for any potluck. Preorders (at least 24 hours notice) are required for these musubi boxes.

The boxes include Spam and egg; tonkatsu; shrimp; and curry, Spam and egg.

Call 808-400-0705 or follow the biz on Instagram (@kamukura_ramen).

Musubi CafE Iyasume

Musubi Cafe Iyasume (various locations) specializes in rice balls made with a variety of ingredients and designed to satisfy any craving. There are more than 30 different musubi offered.

Spam musubi range from bacon and egg and avocado bacon to takuan radish and kimchi. Other popular choices include salmon, spicy tuna mayo, and avocado eel egg.

Visit iyasumehawaii.com.

Nanamusubi Waikiki

Located in STIX Asia Food Hall (2250 Kalakaua Ave.), Nanamusubi Waikiki offers musubi made with organic rice and high-quality ingredients.

Choose from salmon and ikura, pickled plum, tuna mayo, Spam, salmon, seasoned kelp, salt and more. You’ll even find musubi made with black rice, which is known for its many health benefits, including promoting healthy brain function and reducing inflammation.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@nanamusubi_waikiki).

Nana Ai Katsu

This popular Kaimuki biz (3585 Waialae Ave.) is famous for its mille-feuille-style tonkatsu made with layers of 100% kurobuta pork. It’s finished with nama panko, a premium type from Japan that’s extra crispy.

The biz offers more than tonkatsu, though. Its premium Spam katsu musubi are made with nama panko and Koshihikari rice; one order comes with two full-size Spam katsu musubi. Spam katsu musubi platters (12 full-size musubi) are also available. Fun fact: This platter is the business’s second-most-popular catering option.

Call 808-772-0146 or visit nanaaikatsu.com.

Omusubi Fujimaru

Located in International Marketplace’s Mitsuwa Marketplace (2330 Kalakaua Ave.), Omusubi Fujimaru is known for its seafood bowls and onigiri.

Popular onigiri include salmon, scallop, saba, butterfish, unagi, uni and more.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@fujimaru.hawaii).

POTAMA

Located in Waikiki Food Hall Co., POTAMA (2301 Kalakaua Ave. Bldg. C floor 3) specializes in Spam and egg onigiri, which is popular in Okinawa. The original Po-Tama includes rice, eggs, Spam and seasoned nori, but other popular options include mentaiko mayo, double shrimp, cheese ketchup and goya tempura (yes, complete with bitter melon tempura and dried bonito shavings).

Call 808-376-0435 or visit waikikifoodhall.com/shop/potama.php.

Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering

Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering (94-903 Farrington Hwy.) offers a variety of bentos, poke, Hawaiian plates and more. It’s known for its huge poke selection, ranging from limu ahi and volcano alae ahi to wasabi masago ahi and spicy marlin poke.

If you need to attend a potluck, check out Tanioka’s platters. Its musubi platter features konbu, ume, shiso, spicy, Spam and ahi patty musubi.

Call 808-671-3779 or visit taniokas.com.