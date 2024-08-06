Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii County releases final draft of its 2045 General Plan

By Michael Brestovansky Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Today Updated 12:14 a.m.

COURTESY PHOTO Hawaii County Planning Director Zendo Kern

Hawaii County Planning Director Zendo Kern