Yep, the Olympic Games have entertained.

We love the triumphs and heartbreaks; the disses and thats on social media; Snoop Dogg learning to yell “gooooooal”; the legal Euro steps in team handball; LeBron’s defiance of age and gravity, and that nightly description of Paris as the “City of Lights” while we’re enjoying brunch in Hawaii.

But we know we’d love the Games even more if there were some tweaking for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics. During University of Hawaii football practices, some folks came up with these suggestions:

1. Let’s say there are groups who play pickleball regularly at Wilson Community Park. But as a park tournament approaches, rising tennis star Ben Shelton asks to compete. Are you going to say, “No, no, Ben, you’re a tennis great and this is really for the pickleball regulars?” Of course not. You let him play, then share the selfie with … everybody. Similarly, we get that the Olympics’ 3×3 basketball tournament is limited to players who have achieved ranking points in a specific number of events. But, come on, if it’s about fielding the best — and most watchable — teams, why not make exemptions for Jimmy Butler, Jaylen Brown, Aaron Gordon, Jalen Brunson or James Harden? Interest would increase and, at the least, it would make for a heck of a team photo.

2. In 1891, basketball was created on American soil by a naturalized American citizen. But yet international rules — not the NBA’s or NCAA’s — are applied in the Olympics. Why the rules of the country that invented the sport are not fully followed, such as not allowing the basketball to be touched while it is on the rim, is puzzling. It’s like those mainland “poke bowls” that are infused with sweet corn, coconut and pineapple. Stick to the inventor’s ingredients. With so many international players in the NBA, stick with American rules.

3. From music charts to football rankings to NASA launches, it’s always a countdown to zero. Not so with one of the world’s most popular sports. The reasoning that the soccer clock counts toward the 45th minute each half is that it is easier to add time at the end of regulation for injury breaks. The age-old problem is that only the referee knows how much time will be added. The drama of a game-winning shot is muted when fans don’t know when the match actually will end. Let them know. Stop the scoreboard clock when tending to a flop. Then unpause the clock in the countdown toward “3 … 2 … 1 …”

4. It also was suggested that, like basketball, once a soccer possession crosses midfield, the ball cannot be passed into the backfield.

5. Time is money — and attention spans. Play each volleyball set to 15 points. That will create more in-play serves and action. The risk-reward ratio is narrower on rip-away jump serves when the first four sets are played to 15 instead of 25.

6. One of the Olympics’ marquee events is women’s gymnastics’ floor exercises. It takes power, agility — a flip with at least a 360-degree twist is a requirement — and grace. Each gymnast picks her own music and routine, which includes mandatory disciplines. What could top that event? How about a H-O-R-S-E-styled competition? A gymnast does a routine. The next person matches it or receives an ‘H,” and so forth until being eliminated. Viewers don’t need experts’ complicated interpretations on the degrees of difficulty. And all a contestant has to do is make sure she does not follow Simone Biles.

And on an unrelated note, Paris organizers took 36 days to transform a 30,000-seat rugby arena into an Olympic indoor swimming venue. Can they help transform a rusting Halawa stadium into a workable facility in time for the University of Hawaii football team’s 2028 season?