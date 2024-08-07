6 injured after crash on H-1 freeway in Aiea

An early morning crash in the Zipper lane of the H-1 freeway in Aiea today resulted in multiple injuries, sending six to the hospital.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. and treated six patients for various injuries.

Two patients, a man and a woman estimated to be in their 20s, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Four others, a man and woman in their 50s, and a man and woman in their 60s, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The crash involving multiple vehicles occurred on the H-1 eastbound Zipper lane early this morning.

As a result of the crash, the Zipper lane was temporarily closed, then reopened to all motorists around 7:20 a.m., and remained open until 9:30 a.m. to help clear backlogs.