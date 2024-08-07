Flags ordered at half-staff to honor 102 lives lost in Lahaina

The state of Hawaii will mark the one-year anniversary of the Lahaina wildfires on Maui with flags at half-staff to honor lives lost.

The devastating fires of Aug. 8, 2023, tore through Lahaina town, taking the lives of at least 102 people, destroying buildings, vehicles and homes in its wake — dubbed the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

Gov. Josh Green has ordered that the U.S. and Hawaii state flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Thursday to sunset on Monday in honor of the 102 lives lost.

They are to be at half-staff at the state Capitol and all state offices and agencies, as well as at the Hawaii National Guard.

“Exactly one year ago, we lost cherished lives of mothers, fathers, grandparents, sons, daughters and friends,” said Green in a statement. “As we observe the one-year mark of the Maui Wildfires through commemorative events this weekend, let’s honor their memories and never forget those we lost in Lahaina. Together, we will pave a path toward resilience and hope, preserve the spirit of Lahaina, and continue to rebuild with the community with strength and unity.”

Maui County is holding several remembrance events, from a paddle out on Thursday to a day of hope and prayer on Sunday. Visit kuhiniamaui.org for a list of events.