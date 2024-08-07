Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

U.S. men’s volleyball suffers heartbreaking loss in Olympics semifinals

By Billy Hull

Today Last updated 6:54 a.m.

Summer Olympics

REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKOWilfredo Leon Venero of Poland in action, today, with Micah Christenson and Taylor Averill of United States in the men’s volleyball semifinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKOWilfredo Leon Venero of Poland in action, today, with Micah Christenson and Taylor Averill of United States in the men’s volleyball semifinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The United States men’s volleyball team lost a heartbreaker in the semifinal round of the Paris Olympics today when Poland came back to advance to the gold medal match with a 25-23, 25-27, 25-14, 23-25, 15-13 win.

Poland, ranked No. 1 in the world in the FIVB world rankings, put the game away on their fourth match point when Wilfredo Leon hammered his 22nd kill hard off a double block and out.

Former University of Hawaii middle blocker Taylor Averill had five kills in seven attempts and Kamehameha alumnus Micah Christenson had a match-high 60 assists and seven digs for the United States.

Punahou alum Erik Shoji added 10 digs for Team USA, which led two sets to one and was up by as many as four points in the fourth set before Poland came roaring back.

The United States scored the first point in the fifth set but never led again.

Team USA will try to win its first medal in men’s volleyball since 2016 when it faces the loser between Italy and France in the bronze medal match on Friday at 4 a.m.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide