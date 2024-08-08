Emotional tribute as lei drapes 102 crosses in Lahaina

LAHAINA >> It was still dark today when Leimana Purdy began chanting an oli called Ke Lei Maila at the site of the crosses that were placed to honor every person who died in last year’s Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.

There was only the sound of her voice and an occasional sniffle for much of the hour or more that volunteers and staff from Malu i Ka ‘Ulu, a group that promotes mental health and self-healing for Maui residents, took to drape a 600-foot ti-leaf lei that they had made across all of the crosses.

They began at 5 a.m. by placing posts and lei at each of the 102 crosses for the confirmed dead, and at some additional markers, and then the group used the long lei to connect them all. By 6:30 a.m., their work was done.

“The chant was about giving a gift to somebody or receiving one,” Purdy said. “When I was down in the chant, I was feeling the emotion. I opened to the emotional and spiritual side. I felt (the victims) it really got me working. I didn’t have teary eyes, but I felt it in my leo or my voice. I cried as soon as I was finished.”

Though Purdy and many others shed tears at the crosses this morning, many found peace as the rising sun backlit the grey clouds. By the end of the lei draping, warm orange and pink tones bathed the skies above the Lahaina Wildfire Impact Zone.

Erika Huch, a Napili resident who helped make the lei for her hometown of Lahaina, said, “I had tears when I entered as they were chanting for the first couple of steps. Then something shifted in me. The first lei, the first chant. It really got in my heart. I feel so good to be here. I don’t see me as a person now. I see me as everyone.”

Huch came to the memorial even though it was her birthday. This year she has more to celebrate.

“I know some people would love to be here but they can’t. I’m here for everyone. It’s not just about me.”