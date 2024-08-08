FBI and Maui police investigating IEDs found in Kahului and Pukalani

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Maui Police Department are investigating Improvised Explosive Devices left in the Kahului and Pukalani areas of Maui, according to a joint statement from the FBI’s Honolulu Division and MPD.

“Several devices have been recovered in the Kahului and Pukalani areas. The IEDs may look like small, makeshift baskets, but their appearances may vary. While no injuries have been reported, the FBI and MPD are seeking the public’s help in reporting any suspicious activity that could present a threat to public safety, such as someone leaving an object unattended in a public space,” the FBI and MPD said.

Information about where the devices were found, how many were recovered and when they were reported to MPD and the FBI was not released by the FBI or MPD. It is not immediately clear if any threats were made about the IEDs.

“The FBI continues to solicit the public’s help in providing any information that could lead us to identifying those responsible for placing these IEDs,” said Steven Merrill, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Honolulu Division. “We want to remind the public that any detail—no matter how small—could be useful, and report any tips to tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324). The FBI and MPD remain committed in ensuring the safety of our community and its ohana.”

Maui police and the FBI are urging people on Maui to “remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities” that could threaten public safety.

If anything on the road looks “suspicious” or appears out of place, “do not touch, drive over, or go near it for any reason.”

“If possible, keep others away from the area and call 911 immediately,” read the statement.