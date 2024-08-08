HFD extinguishes fire at 2-story home in Waianae

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a two-story home in Waianae Wednesday morning.

HFD received a 911 call at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday for a fire that broke out at 86-402 Lualualei Homestead Road. Eleven units with about 36 personnel responded. It was the second home fire in Waianae this week, following another one that broke out Sunday in a newly constructed home.

Upon arrival at 11:41 a.m. the first unit found a working fire at the single-family home.

The fire was brought under control at 11:49 a.m. and fully extinguished at 12:33 p.m. No occupants were in the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

HFD will provide an update on the origin and cause of the fire, along with estimated damages, when the report is complete.