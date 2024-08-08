Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police release sketch of suspect in Kakaako kidnapping attempt

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying a female suspect wanted for attempted kidnapping in Kakaako.

Police said at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, a juvenile was at Kakaako Waterfront Park when the woman attempted to carry her away. The juvenile’s grandmother intervened, and the woman released the girl, then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a woman in her late 50s, five-foot-two-inches tall, with a medium build, black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect, who was wearing shorts and athletic shoes of unknown colors, and a blue, short-sleeved shirt at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or to submit anonymous tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips App.

