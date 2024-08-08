Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, August 8, 2024 73° Today's Paper

Top News

Shiseido becomes latest luxury brand hit by China slump

By Rocky Swift / Reuters

Today

Business

REUTERS/CASEY HALL/FILE PHOTO People walk past a booth of Japanese cosmetic brand Shiseido at the third China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, Hainan province, China, in April 2023.

REUTERS/CASEY HALL/FILE PHOTO

People walk past a booth of Japanese cosmetic brand Shiseido at the third China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, Hainan province, China, in April 2023.

TOKYO >> Japanese cosmetics powerhouse Shiseido fell by its daily limit in Tokyo trading on Thursday following midyear earnings that were hit by restructuring costs and slumping demand in China.

Shiseido becomes the latest casualty among luxury brands, including Cartier-owner Richemont and Gucci’s Kering, to be stung by slowing growth and consumer confidence in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The company said on Wednesday it fell to an operating loss of 2.7 billion yen ($18.44 million) in the six months through June, from profit of 13.6 billion the previous year.

The shares plunged by their daily limit of 700 yen, down 15.5% from the previous session close.

In addition to a slump in sales to China due to changes in purchasing behaviour, the recording of 20.4 billion yen in structural reform costs also affected results.

Domestic sales were a bright spot, however, benefiting from a tourism boom in Japan fuelled by the weak yen. Some tourists, particularly Chinese, appear to be holding off on buying designer goods at home and splurging in Japan where they are cheaper.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide