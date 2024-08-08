Letter: Bus route cancellation hurts Waikiki kupuna

I am the president of the Gold Coast Neighborhood Association, and very concerned about the elimination of TheBus route 20 serving Kapiolani Park businesses and residences. There was no public meeting for the affected neighborhood before this route change was announced. I hope this isn’t only about the ridership numbers, because route 20 serves kupuna and their caregivers, who support them in their homes, in addition to the employees who work in our local businesses. These folks depend on the current route 20.

I would hope the importance of the service would outweigh the ridership numbers. Please reconsider.

Robert Gentry

Diamond Head

