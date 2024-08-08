Letter: Gaza conflict requires a more nuanced approach

Displaced Palestinians sit in a tent damaged in an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The U.S. is approaching a crucible in Middle East affairs. Navigating the future requires great clarity. It is possible to be pro-Israel and anti-Netanyahu; pro-Palestinian and anti-Hamas; and pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian.

We often hear about the atrocities committed by both sides. This leads us down the rabbit hole of moral equivalencies. The real question is whether or not Israeli right-wing policies are working. Defensive actions have been necessary, but it is clear that 50 years of right-wing policies have failed.

Benjamin Netanyahu is creating new generations of anti-Israel zealots and alienating himself in world opinion. Picking a fight with Iran could easily escalate and draw Americans into the struggle.

Theodore Roosevelt coined the phrase “speak softly and carry a big stick.” Netanyahu and Hamas have a different view — the stick is all they have.

Carl Sabatino

Kapahulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter