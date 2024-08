Heavy equipment removes debris Friday from the site of the Spinnaker Apartment building, which was destroyed during Lahaina wildfire on Aug. 8, 2023.

Hawaiian Electric Industries is represented by highly qualified legal counsel experienced with the California wildfires and the resultant Pacific Gas and Electric bankruptcy. Nevertheless, were I an HEI shareholder, I would question the wisdom of contributing $2 billion to a settlement where the tangible book value of HEI is just a shade over $2 billion.

Hawaii has never applied inverse condemnation to hold utilities strictly liable, as is the case in California. Even were negligence provable, HEI should not be liable for the negligence of Maui Electric, a separate subsidiary that could seek independent bankruptcy protection involving far fewer assets.

I do not question the public benefit in avoiding a protracted legal battle, but how are HEI shareholders protected by a capitulation which essentially admits fault and ignores the whole purpose of owning Maui Electric as a separate subsidiary?

John Keiser

Makiki

