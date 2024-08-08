Letter: STRs enable tourists to overrun neighborhoods

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii definitely does not need more tourists. Maybe there are fewer tourists checking into Waikiki hotels, but every other area, including residential neighborhoods, is flooded with tourists. They appear to be staying in illegal short-term vacation rentals

Lanikai Beach is especially overwhelmed. This small strip of land is as crowded as possible and there are no public toilets. Where do you think they are going?

Margaret Goettelmann

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter