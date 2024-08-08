Off the news: Boeing to redesign 737 MAX 9 door plug

Boeing has announced plans to redesign the door plug of its 737 MAX 9, a preventative measure to avoid mid-air blowouts like the Alaska Airlines incident in January. After the fix is in place, hopefully within a year, Boeing says it will retrofit the entire 737 MAX fleet.

This should settle the nerves of wary travelers, but the episode has rightly eroded trust in America’s premier commercial airplane manufacturer. Federal agencies continue to investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board said it will conduct a safety culture survey of employees at Boeing’s factory in Renton, Wash.