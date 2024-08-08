Off the news: U.S. men’s volleyball ends Olympic gold run

The agony of defeat was profoundly felt by the U.S. men’s volleyball team at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, when it lost a very tight semifinal match to Poland.

With that loss to No. 1-ranked Poland, the U.S. men’s team lost the chance to play for gold. But the team — which includes Hawaii guys Taylor Averill, Micah Christenson and Erik Shoji — still has a shot at the bronze medal. That match will be played at 4 a.m. Friday, so let’s root for the thrill of victory. USA! USA!