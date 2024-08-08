Editorial: Much done, more to do in Lahaina

Today, it has been one full year since an inferno overwhelmed Lahaina — propelled by high winds, leaping from parched grass and fallow fields to trees, cars and buildings, destroying structures and trapping or overwhelming victims in its path. At least 102 souls were lost in the fire, while thousands fled with few possessions.

Lahaina, a lively, crowded oceanfront town and attractive tourist haven that approximately 12,700 people called home, became an uninhabitable, toxic burn zone overnight. Providing housing for the displaced would become the most pressing challenge to result from the fire. Billions of dollars in damage was done.

But the wildfire took much more than a count of structures or tally of insurance claims can measure. Its sudden and unrelenting surge through Lahaina traumatized survivors, leaving thousands with no home to return to, stealing away stability and leaving in its wake an overwhelming feeling of loss.

The mourning has been widespread. All of Hawaii share in the sorrow for the lives lost, futures upended and landmarks, homes and businesses destroyed by the fires of Aug. 8.

As we know now, however, Lahaina’s survivors and those connected to them did not give up hope. The outpouring of care, and of determined, coordinated effort to meet survivors’ needs, has been incredible, beginning with the extraordinary efforts of the police and firefighters who confronted the fire, evacuating and rescuing survivors. From uncounted individuals who made donations and volunteered their time to help, to the elected officials, including Hawaii’s governor and the U.S. president, who pledged and marshalled public support for Lahaina and survivor’s needs, the response has been focused and dedicated.

In the year that’s passed, much has been accomplished.

Federal Emergency Management Agency workers have cleared nearly 320,000 tons of debris from the burn zone, including almost 34 tons of asbestos and other hazardous substances left behind. Water systems have been restored to a portion of the affected area, and unsafe water advisories have ended. Work continues, and in many cases proceeds ahead of schedule.

Sheltering the displaced has loomed above all the many needs. This required the conversion to temporary housing units of thousands of hotel rooms, then procurement of longterm rentals, under pressure, as survivors decide whether to remain in Lahaina or on Maui for the time required to rebuild. This process has involved its own frustrations, with bureaucratic confusion, uncertainty over the extent of aid to be provided and statewide worries about how Hawaii would foot its share of the bill.

Throughout, Hawaii has continued to treat secure housing for Lahaina’s displaced as a mandate, and has acted boldly, prevailing on sources both public and private to contribute. Formerly unsheltered Lahaina families and undocumented workers have been helped despite a dearth of federal funding, and steps have been taken to reduce the count of short-term rentals in West Maui so that homes can be made available. More than 1,200 transitional homes are currently under construction, and just Tuesday, Gov. Josh Green announced a $5 million partnership with Matson to transport housing materials to Maui. The extent and success of this effort must be recognized.

“The wildfires happened on Maui, but affected all of us across the state very deeply. It was clear from the very beginning that we would need all who are able to help to do so,” Green stated. Hawaii has responded to this call. Now, all throughout the state must stand by Lahaina, prepared to provide the aid and care needed to see recovery through.