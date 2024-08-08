Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, August 8, 2024 76° Today's Paper

EditorialOur View

Editorial: Much done, more to do in Lahaina

Today Updated 12:28 a.m.

MauiMaui Wildfires

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM New growth is seen on Friday on the famed Lahaina Bayan tree on Front Street.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

New growth is seen on Friday on the famed Lahaina Bayan tree on Front Street.