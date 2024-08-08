Art, words mark anniversary of Maui wildfires
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Katie Zimmerman placed an anthurium in the center of the sculpture in memory of her friend Rex Cole.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Alondria Gonzalez, left, embraces her mother Adelina Gonzalez. Also present but not visible is Noe Gonzalez. The family was there to honor Juan de Leon.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Family and friends of people who perished in the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire gathered for the unveiling of the Lahaina Tear Drop Memorial, a sculpture made by Soakai Toufa, on Wednesday evening.