Art, words mark anniversary of Maui wildfires

Family and friends of people who perished in the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire gathered for the unveiling of the Lahaina Tear Drop Memorial, a sculpture made by Soakai Toufa, on Wednesday evening.

Alondria Gonzalez, left, embraces her mother Adelina Gonzalez. Also present but not visible is Noe Gonzalez. The family was there to honor Juan de Leon.

Katie Zimmerman placed an anthurium in the center of the sculpture in memory of her friend Rex Cole.

LAHAINA >> A Maui tradesman turned his passion for metal work into a 16-foot-tall, tear-shaped sculpture that he unveiled Wednesday night above the Lahaina burn zone on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the devastating wildfires.

Soakai Taufa, 63, works as a carpenter, mason and in other trades around Maui. “I’m an all-around guy,” he said.

Taufa spent nearly three months and $6,000 of his own money on rebar, screws, poles, paint, Christmas lights and other material to zip-tie everything into a piece of art that to him symbolizes the tears of Maui in the wake of the wildfires that killed 102 people, with two still considered missing. About 3,500 homes in Lahaina were destroyed, along with about 20 in Upcountry Maui in gale-force winds from a passing storm.

The Lahaina wildfire is among the worst natural disasters in Hawaii, which has seen tragedy from tsunamis, hurricanes and volcanic eruptions.

To honor the dead, Taufa erected his work and unveiled it off of Lahainaluna Road, where he also set up flags and a makeshift memorial that drivers can see as they travel along Lahaina Bypass Road, the main road in and out of Lahaina.

“I spent quite a bit, but that’s what I wanted to do, so it’s OK,” Taufa said.

The area around the artwork is marked with signs calling the area the “Tear Drop of Lahaina,” “May The Souls Of Our Town Rest In Peace” and warning visitors to be respectful.

Today will be marked in a number of commemorations, and statements on the anniversary of the tragedy began to come in on Wednesday.

“One year later, our hearts remain heavy as we remember the lives lost, the families impacted, and the communities affected by the devastating Aug. 8 wildfires,” Speaker Scott Saiki, (D, Ala Moana-KakaakoDowntown), said on behalf of the state House. “The House stands committed to supporting ongoing recovery efforts for our Maui ‘ohana, and our shared dedication to prioritizing the needs of Maui residents remains unwavering.”

Rep. Kyle Yamashita, (D, Pukalani-Makawao- Ulupalakua), said: “From the Aug. 8 tragedy, one truth has emerged: our Maui community is resilient and strong. We are deeply grateful to our state, county, and federal partners for their steadfast support throughout this past year. As we continue wildfire recovery efforts, we know there is much more work to be continued. Prioritizing the rehabilitation of our communities, restoring shelter for local families, providing economic support, ensuring safe drinking water, and addressing the mental health needs of our communities is imperative.”

Maui’s state Sens. Lynn DeCoite, (D, East and Upcountry Maui-MolokaiLanai), Angus McKelvey, (D, West Maui-Maalaea-South Maui), and Troy Hashimoto, (D, WailukuKahuluiWaihee), issued a joint statement.

“Maui has always been a community of aloha, resilience, and hope and as we look back on the tragedies that occurred on August 8, 2023, we see this reflected in the people of Maui. Each and every life lost and survived has a story and a memory. As we continue to heal and move towards rebuilding, we remain committed to each other and to our communities.

“Mahalo to the State, the County of Maui, community leaders, volunteers, and our neighbors for coming together in our time of need. While there is much to be done in our long journey to recovery, we see a road ahead full of hope and promise. With the foundation of the generations that came before us, we will rebuild for future generations, with hope, resilience, and aloha, for Maui Nui,” they said.