Kokua Line: Are more kids going to the ER with COVID-19?

Question: I read that nationally more kids are going to the ER with COVID-19 now than old people, percentage-wise. Is that true in Hawaii?

Answer: No, not according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention database cited in the national report you mentioned. Nationwide, the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker shows that since late July, the highest rate of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in U.S. Emergency Departments has been among children 11 and younger, slightly above the rate for patients 75 and older. The U.S. 7-day moving average posted Friday , the most recent available, showed that 3.63% of emergency department patients age 11 and younger were diagnosed with COVID-19, compared with 3.39% of those age 75 and older. Third-highest nationally were those 65 to 74, 2.5% of whom were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the ER, according to the CDC.

However, the state-by-state breakdown of that data shows a different situation in Hawaii. In Hawaii as of Friday, 5.23% of ER patients 75 and older were diagnosed with COVID-19, the highest percentage of any age group, followed by 3.48% of children 11 and younger and 3.41% of adults ages 65 to 74, according to the CDC data tracker.

The percentage of Hawaii emergency department patients with COVID-19 has dropped since a June spike, when it hit 10.78% among patients 75 and older (June 20), 5.95% among those 11 and younger (June 19) and 7.03% among those 65 to 74 (June 22), the CDC tracker shows.

Among all age groups, the percentage of emergency department patients in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 had dropped to 2.79% as of Friday, according to the CDC data tracker.

Learn more about age-group trends in COVID-19 diagnosed at the ER on the CDC website, at 808ne.ws/4dgBeFa, where you can review nationwide trends or use the pull-down menu to look at individual states.

Q: How long has Hawaii issued the rainbow license plate?

A: Since 1991, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services, which has a web page devoted to images of the 11 standard license plate styles issued since 1957. See these plates over the decades at www8.honolulu.gov/csd/historic-license-plates.

Q: Can I transfer a valid out-of-state motorcycle license to Hawaii?

A: Yes, in most cases, but there are exceptions. “Motorcycle endorsements on driver’s licenses issued by Alabama and U.S. territories are not transferable to Hawaii,” according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services.

Assuming that your license is transferable, the transfer process involves submitting an application and all required REAL ID documents, passing a vision test, being fingerprinted and photographed, and paying the applicable fee. Make an appointment at AlohaQ.org to get started.

Once you complete the process “the driver licensing center will issue a temporary Class 2-3 (motorcycle/car) driver’s license. The permanent plastic license will be mailed to you in six to eight weeks,” according to the CSD website, where you can find detailed instructions at 808ne.ws/4ckdOh4.

Auwe

Two days ago my husband and I were leaving the Kapolei Costco bringing our goods to the car. A contractor-type truck passed us down the aisle and as it did the passenger tossed out a nearly full plastic beverage container with a rounded lid and straw. He just threw it down on the pavement. I couldn’t believe it! Shame on you for not respecting our beautiful aina; even a parking lot shouldn’t be your personal dump. You buy it, you dispose of it properly. — Andrea

Mahalo

Mahalo to ambulance staff Eddy and Alex and to Straub Medical Center staff Durrell, Lei and Tyler. Your expertise and great service is much appreciated. Mahalo for all your help to me when I fell. You took very good care of me. — Florida J., Wahiawa

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.