Maui concert to ‘heal through music’

Local artists playing songs about Lahaina and West Maui will take the stage for “Puana Aloha no Lahaina — A Concert for Lahaina,” starting at 6 p.m. Friday in the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium. Promoters anticipate three hours of traditional and contemporary songs that share the history of the community through generations.

“‘The Puana Aloha No Lahaina’ event is one of nine special community-inspired gatherings that are part of the Kuhinia Maui Remembrance Week that mark one year after the devastating fires on Maui,” Mahina Martin, Maui County director of public affairs, said via email. “Puana Aloha No Lahaina will feature traditional and contemporary songs that honor Lahaina and West Maui as a way to pay tribute to a town devastated by the tragedy and help the community heal through music.”

Martin added that admission is free and no donation at the door is expected. The center is at 1840 Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina.

“All Kuhinia Maui events are offered with aloha to give folks a way to gather together and find strength in being with others through a difficult time.”