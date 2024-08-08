One year later, no cause or origin for Lahaina fire available
MATTHEW THAYER / THE MAUI NEWS
A Maui Police Department officer passes a burning structure amid the Lahaina wildfire.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 12
Government leaders and media toured the devastation days after the deadly fire. Pictured are the charred vehicles of drivers attempting to escape the deadly fire on Front Street in Lahaina.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 9
Julius Limbaga woke from a nap to the smell of smoke in his Lahaina apartment, “The fire was so fast and in just a blink of an eye it was everywhere,” said Limbaga, who doused himself in water and ran to the harbor. He was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and taken to a hospital with second-degree burns on his face, arm, legs and torso. Limbaga chose to discharge himself, staying at an evacuation center in Wailuku so that others could be treated at the medical facility. Registered nurse Savannah Hupe, who volunteered at the evacuation center, changes his dressings.
COURTESY LAN BARRIOS
The Front Street Apartments in Lahaina were gutted by flames
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A bicyclist rode past the damage along a stretch of Honoapiilani Highway on Aug. 16.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 13
Tehani Kuhaulua, center, and her mother Sallyann Gomes embrace at the Family Assistance Center at Kahului Community Center after providing information and submitting a DNA mouth swab in the hope of identifying Sallyann’s mother and Tehani Kuhaulua’s grandmother Donna Gomes.
JAMM AQUINO / SEPT. 29
Lahaina resident Peyton Chesson found a trinket among the rubble of his home on Sept. 29. Chesson and his family were forced to flee the house on Kainau Road they had rented for eight years when the Lahaina fire broke out. The family eventually decided to move to Kona, but Chesson returned to the home for closure.