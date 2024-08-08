Victims gave small-town Lahaina its big mana
JAMM AQUINO/ JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kaipo Alakai held an electric guitar given to him by his late grandfather-in-law, Buddy Jantoc, at his Pearl City residence on July 28. Buddy Jantoc, who was the first Maui victim identified, was a bass guitarist who toured the world playing music and once played with Carlos Santana and George Benson.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Shelley Dahilig wove several feet of ti leaf lei strand at Kepaniwai Park in Iao Valley on Saturday to honor her Auntie Melvamay “Honey Girl” Benjamin and all the other lives lost. The 600-foot lei she is contributing to will be draped across 102 memorial cross markers.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lahaina fire survivor Shayne Kahahane, of Lahainaluna, visited the memorial of crosses Thursday. Kahahane often visits to pay his respects to his sister Donna Gomes and others that he knew. “It’s a special community. It’s so small that everyone knows each other,” he said. “We party together. We celebrate together. We rejoice together. We mourn together.”