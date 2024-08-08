Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, August 8, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Victims gave small-town Lahaina its big mana

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 12:27 a.m.

Editors' PicksMauiMaui Wildfires

JAMM AQUINO/ JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaipo Alakai held an electric guitar given to him by his late grandfather-in-law, Buddy Jantoc, at his Pearl City residence on July 28. Buddy Jantoc, who was the first Maui victim identified, was a bass guitarist who toured the world playing music and once played with Carlos Santana and George Benson.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO/ JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kaipo Alakai held an electric guitar given to him by his late grandfather-in-law, Buddy Jantoc, at his Pearl City residence on July 28. Buddy Jantoc, who was the first Maui victim identified, was a bass guitarist who toured the world playing music and once played with Carlos Santana and George Benson.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Shelley Dahilig wove several feet of ti leaf lei strand at Kepaniwai Park in Iao Valley on Saturday to honor her Auntie Melvamay “Honey Girl” Benjamin and all the other lives lost. The 600-foot lei she is contributing to will be draped across 102 memorial cross markers.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Shelley Dahilig wove several feet of ti leaf lei strand at Kepaniwai Park in Iao Valley on Saturday to honor her Auntie Melvamay “Honey Girl” Benjamin and all the other lives lost. The 600-foot lei she is contributing to will be draped across 102 memorial cross markers.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Lahaina fire survivor Shayne Kahahane, of Lahainaluna, visited the memorial of crosses Thursday. Kahahane often visits to pay his respects to his sister Donna Gomes and others that he knew. “It’s a special community. It’s so small that everyone knows each other,” he said. “We party together. We celebrate together. We rejoice together. We mourn together.”
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Lahaina fire survivor Shayne Kahahane, of Lahainaluna, visited the memorial of crosses Thursday. Kahahane often visits to pay his respects to his sister Donna Gomes and others that he knew. “It’s a special community. It’s so small that everyone knows each other,” he said. “We party together. We celebrate together. We rejoice together. We mourn together.”

JAMM AQUINO/ JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaipo Alakai held an electric guitar given to him by his late grandfather-in-law, Buddy Jantoc, at his Pearl City residence on July 28. Buddy Jantoc, who was the first Maui victim identified, was a bass guitarist who toured the world playing music and once played with Carlos Santana and George Benson.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Shelley Dahilig wove several feet of ti leaf lei strand at Kepaniwai Park in Iao Valley on Saturday to honor her Auntie Melvamay “Honey Girl” Benjamin and all the other lives lost. The 600-foot lei she is contributing to will be draped across 102 memorial cross markers.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Lahaina fire survivor Shayne Kahahane, of Lahainaluna, visited the memorial of crosses Thursday. Kahahane often visits to pay his respects to his sister Donna Gomes and others that he knew. “It’s a special community. It’s so small that everyone knows each other,” he said. “We party together. We celebrate together. We rejoice together. We mourn together.”