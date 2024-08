Scoreboard – Aug. 8, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High school, preseason: Pac-Five at Waialua, 7 p.m.; Leilehua at Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.; Waianae at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.; Tafuna (Samoa) at Waipahu, 7 p.m.

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB

Ken Loui, Honolulu July 20 Leilehua Golf Course 12 177 4-hybrid I.

Anneli Hanna, Honolulu Aug. 1 Ala Wai Golf Course 5 118 Driver

Tyler Moch, Placentia, Calif. Aug. 1 Mid-Pacifc Country Club 4 145 8-iron

Tracy Navarrete, N/A Aug. 1 Barbers Point Golf Course 14 87 PW

Bruce Kaneshiro, Honolulu Aug. 3 Hawaii Prince Golf Course A5 141 7-iron

Submit aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.