Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, August 8, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Kahuku ranked in preseason USA Today Super 25

By Billy Hull

Today Last updated 6:56 a.m.

STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku Red Raiders wide receiver Kaimana Carvalho ran the ball for a two-point conversion during the first half of the HHSAA Open Division State Championship game between the Kahuku and the Mililani Trojans, played at Clarence T. C. Ching Field in November 2023. Three-time defending Hawaii Open Division state champion Kahuku debuted at No. 25 in the USA Today Super 25 preseason high school football rankings released today.

STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Kahuku Red Raiders wide receiver Kaimana Carvalho ran the ball for a two-point conversion during the first half of the HHSAA Open Division State Championship game between the Kahuku and the Mililani Trojans, played at Clarence T. C. Ching Field in November 2023. Three-time defending Hawaii Open Division state champion Kahuku debuted at No. 25 in the USA Today Super 25 preseason high school football rankings released today.

Three-time defending Hawaii Open Division state champion Kahuku debuted at No. 25 in the USA Today Super 25 preseason high school football rankings released today.

The Red Raiders, who are 34-4 overall and 33-1 against Hawaii opponents over the last three years, open the season Saturday hosting Saint Louis.

Kahuku then travels to Nevada to play Bishop Gorman, which is ranked No. 3 in the USA Today poll.

Mater Dei, who travels to play the Red Raiders on the North Shore on Sept. 14, is ranked No. 1.

Kahuku was unranked in the first MaxPreps 25 national rankings in which Mater Dei was No. 1 and Bishop Gorman was No. 2.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide