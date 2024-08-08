Kahuku ranked in preseason USA Today Super 25

Three-time defending Hawaii Open Division state champion Kahuku debuted at No. 25 in the USA Today Super 25 preseason high school football rankings released today.

The Red Raiders, who are 34-4 overall and 33-1 against Hawaii opponents over the last three years, open the season Saturday hosting Saint Louis.

Kahuku then travels to Nevada to play Bishop Gorman, which is ranked No. 3 in the USA Today poll.

Mater Dei, who travels to play the Red Raiders on the North Shore on Sept. 14, is ranked No. 1.

Kahuku was unranked in the first MaxPreps 25 national rankings in which Mater Dei was No. 1 and Bishop Gorman was No. 2.