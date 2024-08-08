World No. 1 Poland squeezes past U.S. in five sets to reach Olympic final
Poland’s Tomasz Fornal, Jakub Kochanowski and Grzegorz Lomacz were overcome with emotion after they beat the U.S. in five sets .
Wilfredo Leon Venero of Poland hits over Taylor Averill and Micah Christenson.
Bartosz Kurek, Wilfredo Leon Venero and their Polish teammates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
USA coach John Speraw helped Taylor Averill to his feet while another U.S. official comforted Maxwell Holt after the loss.