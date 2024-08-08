Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, August 8, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Sports

World No. 1 Poland squeezes past U.S. in five sets to reach Olympic final

By Ed Klajman Special to the Star-Advertiser

Today Updated 12:26 a.m.

Editors' PicksSummer Olympics

REUTERS Poland’s Tomasz Fornal, Jakub Kochanowski and Grzegorz Lomacz were overcome with emotion after they beat the U.S. in five sets .
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS

Poland’s Tomasz Fornal, Jakub Kochanowski and Grzegorz Lomacz were overcome with emotion after they beat the U.S. in five sets .

REUTERS Wilfredo Leon Venero of Poland hits over Taylor Averill and Micah Christenson.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS

Wilfredo Leon Venero of Poland hits over Taylor Averill and Micah Christenson.

REUTERS Bartosz Kurek, Wilfredo Leon Venero and their Polish teammates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS

Bartosz Kurek, Wilfredo Leon Venero and their Polish teammates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

REUTERS USA coach John Speraw helped Taylor Averill to his feet while another U.S. official comforted Maxwell Holt after the loss.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS

USA coach John Speraw helped Taylor Averill to his feet while another U.S. official comforted Maxwell Holt after the loss.

REUTERS Poland’s Tomasz Fornal, Jakub Kochanowski and Grzegorz Lomacz were overcome with emotion after they beat the U.S. in five sets .
REUTERS Wilfredo Leon Venero of Poland hits over Taylor Averill and Micah Christenson.
REUTERS Bartosz Kurek, Wilfredo Leon Venero and their Polish teammates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
REUTERS USA coach John Speraw helped Taylor Averill to his feet while another U.S. official comforted Maxwell Holt after the loss.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY