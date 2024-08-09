S&P 500 ends up, near flat for week after Monday’s selloff

NEW YORK >> The S&P 500 ended higher today and was little changed for the week after clawing back from Monday’s steep dive that was prompted by fears of a recession and unwinding of a global yen-funded carry trade.

The technology sector led gains in the index for the day, while the Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” was down today after surging to 65.73 at the start of the week.

On Thursday, Fed policymakers expressed confidence that inflation was cooling enough to allow interest-rate cuts ahead, and will take their cues on the size and timing of those cuts from the economic data.

Monday’s big decline followed a sharp sell-off last week as a weaker-than-expected July jobs report sparked recession fears, and the Bank of Japan’s decision to hike interest rates on July 31 led to a sharp appreciation in the yen. That resulted in the unwinding of currency carry trade positions in which the yen is used to buy high-yielding assets.

“For most of the last week the negative opinions were driving sentiment and direction and those have been outweighed by a little less pessimism,” in recent days, said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

But, he said, “there is going to continue to be a significant amount of uncertainty and anxiety hanging over the market for the course of the next month until we get to the next Fed meeting.”

Investors see a 55% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 50 basis points at its next policy meeting on Sept. 17-18, with a 25 basis point cut seen as having a 45% probability, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 25.11 points, or 0.47%, to end at 5,344.42 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 85.65 points, or 0.51%, to 16,745.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.86 points, or 0.13%, to 39,496.35.

Investors also await next week’s readings on U.S. consumer prices and retail sales for July, which could provide fresh evidence on the chances of a soft landing for the American economy.

Among individual stocks, videogame publisher Take-Two Interactive Software climbed as it expects net bookings to grow in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Expedia also advanced after the online travel agency beat analysts’ expectations for second-quarter profit.