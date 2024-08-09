Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii News

Survivors experience first anniversary of tragic Maui wildfires

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 12:30 a.m.

VIDEO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Some 4,000 people attended a Paddle Out Thursday morning in the waters off Hanaka'o'o Beach Park to honor the 102 victims killed in the Maui fires a year ago.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaya Lulu, 11, scattered rose petals Thursday from the catamaran Sea Maui II as people paddled out at Canoe Beach in Lahaina.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kaya Lulu, 11, scattered rose petals Thursday from the catamaran Sea Maui II as people paddled out at Canoe Beach in Lahaina.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Charlene Mercer of Male i ka ‘Ulu draped a lei upon the memorial crosses in Lahaina.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Charlene Mercer of Male i ka ‘Ulu draped a lei upon the memorial crosses in Lahaina.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Leimani Purdy recited an oli, or chant, during the lei draping.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Leimani Purdy recited an oli, or chant, during the lei draping.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Charlene Mercer, left, embraced Dalana Kaneakua after draping a 600-foot lei upon the memorial crosses in Lahaina.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Charlene Mercer, left, embraced Dalana Kaneakua after draping a 600-foot lei upon the memorial crosses in Lahaina.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Thousands of people paddled out Thursday at Hanaka‘o‘o, or Canoe Beach, in Lahaina on the anniversary of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Thousands of people paddled out Thursday at Hanaka‘o‘o, or Canoe Beach, in Lahaina on the anniversary of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gracey Kekona, left, and Vance Dizon performed as Molokai and Lahaina friends and family gathered for kanikapila at Malapai, commonly known as the Kahana Boat Ramp.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Gracey Kekona, left, and Vance Dizon performed as Molokai and Lahaina friends and family gathered for kanikapila at Malapai, commonly known as the Kahana Boat Ramp.

