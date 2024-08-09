Survivors experience first anniversary of tragic Maui wildfires
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kaya Lulu, 11, scattered rose petals Thursday from the catamaran Sea Maui II as people paddled out at Canoe Beach in Lahaina.
Charlene Mercer of Male i ka ‘Ulu draped a lei upon the memorial crosses in Lahaina.
Leimani Purdy recited an oli, or chant, during the lei draping.
Charlene Mercer, left, embraced Dalana Kaneakua after draping a 600-foot lei upon the memorial crosses in Lahaina.
Thousands of people paddled out Thursday at Hanaka‘o‘o, or Canoe Beach, in Lahaina on the anniversary of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.
Gracey Kekona, left, and Vance Dizon performed as Molokai and Lahaina friends and family gathered for kanikapila at Malapai, commonly known as the Kahana Boat Ramp.