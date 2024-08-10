Stolen vehicle not connected to Maui explosives case, police say

Maui police evacuated residences and closed streets in Wailuku Friday while searching a stolen vehicle that turned out not to be linked to Thursday’s blast that damaged a sport utility vehicle in Pukalani.

At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Wailuku patrol officers “located a stolen vehicle potentially linked to the Pukalani IED (improvised explosive device) incident from the previous night,” according to a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser from the Maui Police Department.

“As a precautionary measure, nearby residences were evacuated. After a thorough investigation, the vehicle was deemed safe and unrelated to the IED case,” said Alana K. Pico, MPD spokesperson.

At about 10:57 p.m., roadways were reopened, and residents were able to go home. The investigation by Maui police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation “remains ongoing” and no further information is available at this time.

“We want to assure you that public safety is our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring our community remains secure,” said Pico.

On Thursday night an IED hidden in a trash bin along Old Haleakala Highway detonated and shattered the windows and punctured the drivers side of a passing white Kia SUV.

The driver refused treatment at the scene.

IEDs that have been found before they explode along roadways between Kahului and Kula, and were hidden in trash receptacles or other areas outside of plain view.

Authorites asked residents to promptly report any activities that could present a threat to public safety. They said anyone who sees something out of place on the road should:

>> Not touch, drive over, or approach it for any reason;

>> Keep others away from the area, if possible;

>>Call 911 immediately to report the object.

“Your vigilance is crucial in keeping our community safe. Every observation, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital to our investigation. We thank the community for their cooperation and vigilance,” read the statement.