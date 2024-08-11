Hawaii residents are advised to enhance home protection against a major fire

The Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires were described by the Insurance Institute for Business &Home Safety as the “deadliest wildfire in the United States in 100 years” and the seventh-most structurally damaging wildfire in the country over the past three decades.

Because wildfires can be unpredictable and uncontrollable, residents should take proactive measures — no matter how small — to make upgrades around their property and protect themselves in the event of another disaster.

Changes can begin with regular lawn mowing, clearing of overgrown vegetation, and trimming trees and shrubs to remove combustible materials and create buffer zones around homes. Residents can also ensure that openings such as vents and eaves are properly sealed to prevent embers from wildfires from entering.

Ilihia Gionson, 38, who divides his time between working in Honolulu and his home in Kona, said he quickly made changes to his house after the Maui wildfires.

Gionson, who lives with his partner, his 77-year-old father and his 6-year-old daughter, worries about his family’s safety in the event of a natural disaster.

“The second I got the chance to go back home, I began to make super small changes around the house,” Gionson said. “Seeing the heartbreaking devastation in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui and its magnitude, it was almost easy to forget that there were fires on Hawaii island as well. It became really personal to do all that I could to contribute my little part in making sure that my home was a little safer.”

He wanted to minimize the number of plants, branches and ladder fuels touching or coming close to the roof.

“I’ve learned that creating defensible space is crucial. The less combustible material you have close to your house, the better chance your home will have of surviving a major fire,” Gionson said. The vegetation right around the house was moved as far away as possible, small plants near the house were removed to create a barrier between nature and my house.”

Steve Hawks, senior director of wildfires at the Insurance Institute for Business &Home Safety, also noted that wildfire fuels — not only vegetation but also other combustible materials such as fences, sheds, vehicles and boats on the property — contribute significantly to fire spread.

According to Hawks, while the magnitude of the Maui fires was not necessarily unique, some of the factors he analyzed were similar to those observed in other wildfires.

In addition to creating defensible spaces, he said residents should be mindful of structure separation. Homes that are too close together increase the likelihood of a fire spreading to neighboring properties.

Additionally, the type of exterior building materials used, such as highly combustible wood, can influence the intensity and spread of fires. Buildings made from flammable materials are at a higher risk of rapid ignition and extensive damage.

Maui Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Otsubo said MFD has been collaborating with county attorneys to explore ways to amend the fire code to incorporate more comprehensive brush clearance requirements.

“Traditionally, our brush abatement activities have been limited to enforcing the current fire code in response to complaints made to our Fire Prevention Bureau, as well as addressing dangerous conditions encountered by our fire inspectors as they go about their duties,” Otsubo said.

Among other efforts, MFD has applied for a grant to fund the production and distribution of an educational brochure to every homeowner in the county to provide information on how residents can proactively prevent ember ignition, outline requirements in the fire code and detail potential fines or fees.