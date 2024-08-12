Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, August 12, 2024 85° Today's Paper

Top News

FBI investigating after Trump campaign says it was hacked by Iran

By Sarah N. Lynch / Reuters

Today Last updated 12:10 p.m.

Election 2024Election: National

REUTERS/MEGAN VARNER/FILE PHOTO Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally held with Republican vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance, in Atlanta, Ga., on Aug. 3. The FBI said today it was investigating after Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said its internal communications were hacked and blamed the Iranian government.

REUTERS/MEGAN VARNER/FILE PHOTO

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally held with Republican vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance, in Atlanta, Ga., on Aug. 3. The FBI said today it was investigating after Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said its internal communications were hacked and blamed the Iranian government.

WASHINGTON >> The FBI said today it was investigating after Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said its internal communications were hacked and blamed the Iranian government.

The former president said on Saturday that Microsoft had informed his campaign that Iran had hacked one of its websites. He said Iran was “only able to get publicly available information.”

The Iranian government has denied that it hacked the Trump campaign.

Trump’s campaign has pointed to a report on Friday by Microsoft researchers which indicated that Iranian government-linked hackers tried breaking into the account of a “high-ranking official” on a U.S. presidential campaign in June.

The report added that the hackers took over an account belonging to a former political adviser and then used it to target the official. It did not provide further details on the targets’ identities.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide